Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,462,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1,038.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,543,000.

Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.84 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

