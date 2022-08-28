Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,904,000.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAKU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

