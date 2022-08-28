Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $2,762,000.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition II alerts:

Lakeshore Acquisition II Price Performance

Lakeshore Acquisition II stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.