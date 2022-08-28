Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases 116,900 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 31.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,227,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

