Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.67 Million Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 471,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Vy Global Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 18.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,900 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 243,250 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,314 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth Stock Performance

VYGG stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.05.

About Vy Global Growth

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

