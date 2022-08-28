Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GENQU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,992,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

GENQU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

