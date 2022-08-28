Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,517,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GDSTU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

