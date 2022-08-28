YAM V1 (YAM) Price Tops $0.15

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. YAM V1 has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $13,110.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM V1 has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

