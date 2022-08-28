Ycash (YEC) One Day Volume Tops $710.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $710.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00311132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,813,797 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.