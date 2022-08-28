yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.15 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One yearn.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,867.70 or 0.44284525 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $324.89 million and $35.15 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00828751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
