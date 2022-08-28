YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Short Interest Update

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. YETI has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.