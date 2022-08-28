Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 443,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKLF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKLF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Yoshitsu has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

