Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.87% of Yotta Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Yotta Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

