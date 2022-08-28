ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $241,655.24

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $241,655.24 and $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00311253 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00116386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00077420 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.