Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $308.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.