Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Shares of ZEPP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 50,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
