Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of ZEPP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 50,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

About Zepp Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.