Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Zepp Health Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ZEPP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 50,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,103. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zepp Health by 185.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zepp Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zepp Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Zepp Health

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

