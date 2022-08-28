ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 395,218.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.59 or 0.10156138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032598 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

