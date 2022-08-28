Zilliqa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.63 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $484.29 million and $80.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00489709 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.49 or 0.01892471 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,515,417,780 coins and its circulating supply is 13,223,950,627 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

