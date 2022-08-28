ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $5,002.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00828517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading
