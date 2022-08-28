ZINC Market Cap Tops $2,682.75 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $2,682.75 and $7.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083662 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.