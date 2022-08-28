Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 424.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.5 %

ZION stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

