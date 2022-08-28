Zipmex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,433.00 (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Zipmex has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $22,433.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zipmex has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zipmex Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Zipmex Coin Trading
