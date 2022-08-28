Zoracles Market Cap Tops $660,696.47 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.94 or 0.00607088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $660,696.47 and approximately $39,030.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zoracles Coin Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com.
Zoracles Coin Trading
