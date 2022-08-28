Zoracles Market Cap Tops $660,696.47 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.94 or 0.00607088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $660,696.47 and approximately $39,030.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

