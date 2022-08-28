ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $323,220.65 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $323,220.65 and $27.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00741094 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

