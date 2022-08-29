1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.71

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 2348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

