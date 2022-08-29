1,170 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 50,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $305.39. 1,476,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,550,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

