157,562 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.96% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of SDS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.39. 497,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371,079. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
