157,562 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.96% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SDS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.39. 497,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371,079. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.