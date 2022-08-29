186,335 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,000. Kohl’s makes up 0.6% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 49,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

