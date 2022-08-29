1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg Sells 1,994 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $44.75.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.