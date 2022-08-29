1irstcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.31 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $27.31 million and $10,369.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00166613 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000274 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.