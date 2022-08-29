23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.41, but opened at 3.22. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.42, with a volume of 26,475 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 23andMe by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after buying an additional 12,663,268 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,087,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in 23andMe by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,382,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 23andMe by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,717,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 23andMe by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,033,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 1,025,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

