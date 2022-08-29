272,728 Shares in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Bought by Petiole USA ltd

Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 272,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Colony Bankcorp makes up about 3.6% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $188,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.4 %

CBAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,510. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,970 shares of company stock worth $57,229 over the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

