29,797 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 10,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 122.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.14. 4,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.35 and its 200-day moving average is $384.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

