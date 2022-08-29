2local Price Tops $0.0000 (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a total market cap of $59,929.92 and approximately $6,928.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,569,009,462 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1.

Buying and Selling 2local

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

