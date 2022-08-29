30,000 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $41.30. 173,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,600. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

