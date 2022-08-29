304,221 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,957,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,399,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 567,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after acquiring an additional 194,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,880,000.

QUAL traded down $4.59 on Monday, reaching $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,515 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

