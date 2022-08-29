3,312,380 Shares in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Bought by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,312,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,899,000. Mandiant accounts for approximately 4.2% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.42% of Mandiant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT remained flat at $22.86 during trading on Monday. 34,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,741. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

