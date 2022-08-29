4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,166.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $320,900.21 and approximately $2,166.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.