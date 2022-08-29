67,494 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $39.79. 178,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,379. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.75%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several research firms have commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

