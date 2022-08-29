69,069 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.