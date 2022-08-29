72,985 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,994,581.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,483. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -231.21%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.