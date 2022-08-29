814,000 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 814,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,460,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

