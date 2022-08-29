84,300 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Marqeta by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 159,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,187. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

