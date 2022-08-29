Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.0% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 176,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

ADP stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

