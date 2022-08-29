Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 6,676.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 600,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in General Mills by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,658,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.59. 70,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

