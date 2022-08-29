Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $180.06. 3,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,920. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

