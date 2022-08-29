Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

INTC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

