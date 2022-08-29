Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.12. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.