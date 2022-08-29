Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.46. 17,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

